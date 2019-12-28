Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the November 28th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINR. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciner Resources by 21.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ciner Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CINR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

