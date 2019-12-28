Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Short Interest Update

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 917,300 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the November 28th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Correvio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORV stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. Correvio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORV. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie cut Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

