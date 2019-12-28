Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 5.3%

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.95, approximately 271,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 192,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opera Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,842,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

