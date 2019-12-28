Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

PNBK stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

