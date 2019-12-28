Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Short Interest Up 95.6% in December

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the November 28th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $396.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.92. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,535 shares of company stock worth $158,057. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 26.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

