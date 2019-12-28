Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Update

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the November 28th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

