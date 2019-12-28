FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 671,402 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 617,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

FTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

