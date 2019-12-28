IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 5.4%

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.42, approximately 1,221,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 617,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio bought 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $29,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.