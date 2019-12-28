Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Up 5%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42, 2,733,185 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,713,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,251,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 876,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 503.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

