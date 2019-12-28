Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56, 1,083,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 453,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).
