Authorship (ATS) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Authorship has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Authorship has a market cap of $6,660.00 and $7.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Authorship token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com . Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

