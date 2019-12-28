Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Down 20.6%

Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) were down 20.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $32.91, approximately 22,688,126 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,364% from the average daily volume of 1,549,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

