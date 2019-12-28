La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Down 7%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98, approximately 1,458,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 881,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

LJPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

