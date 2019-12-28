La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Down 7%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98, approximately 1,458,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 881,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
LJPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
