United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $17.02. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 4,259,688 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

