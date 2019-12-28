0Chain Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,020.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000318 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

