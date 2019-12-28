Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 11.4%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price traded down 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $4.03, 9,210,270 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,287% from the average session volume of 663,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 94,111 shares of company stock valued at $196,307. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.