Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading Down 2.8%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 703,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,531,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price target on Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Conduent by 1,014.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Conduent by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Conduent by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

