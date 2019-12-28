Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading Down 2.8%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 703,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,531,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price target on Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Conduent by 1,014.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Conduent by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Conduent by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
Featured Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.