Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.14. Rite Aid shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 27,319,475 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
