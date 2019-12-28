Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.14. Rite Aid shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 27,319,475 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

