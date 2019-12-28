GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.19, 6,047,623 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 4,511,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get GoPro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948 in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 116.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 4,100,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GoPro by 3,479.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,415 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $4,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 776,687 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.