Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HL. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.10.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

