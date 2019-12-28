Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 1,511,866 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 831,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMP. Maxim Group cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 495,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.