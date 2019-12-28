New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.85. New Gold shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 3,543,453 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.09.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 154,456.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,717,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 7,722,798 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.