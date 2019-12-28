BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.72. BBVA Banco Frances shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 2,562,653 shares trading hands.

BBAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.70. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

