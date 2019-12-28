BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

