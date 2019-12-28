Rupaya (RUPX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Rupaya has a total market cap of $12,936.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,214.52 or 2.07872714 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,080,452 coins and its circulating supply is 60,894,488 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

