Zacks: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Given $27.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Insurance an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,466,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,844,236.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo purchased 2,500 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,767 shares of company stock worth $864,627. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $11,764,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $5,386,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $942.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

