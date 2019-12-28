Newton Coin Project Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and BiteBTC. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $76,734.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,295,856,645 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, cfinex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

