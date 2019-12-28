Brokerages Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $11.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $13.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.35.

In related news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after buying an additional 633,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,341,000 after buying an additional 402,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $285.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

