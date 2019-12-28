Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $4.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post earnings per share of $4.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $4.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $20.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Shares of NOC opened at $346.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.83. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $237.08 and a fifty-two week high of $383.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

