Qbic (QBIC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 67.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Qbic has a market capitalization of $1,030.00 and $13.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded down 56% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbic alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00568646 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QBICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.