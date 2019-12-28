4NEW Trading Down 45.8% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $4,922.00 and approximately $992.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Exrates, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Exrates, Cobinhood, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

