Prime-XI (PXI) Price Tops $0.0001

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $3,214.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Prime-XI

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.