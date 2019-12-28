Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SANM opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after buying an additional 44,305 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,034,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,884,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,955,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

