Brokerages Expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $2.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to post $2.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.71. L3Harris posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

NYSE:LHX opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $4,514,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,551,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

