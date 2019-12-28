Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Tristate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.39 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSC. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Tristate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TSC opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

