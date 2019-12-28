Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $2.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Signature Bank by 817.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,769,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $948,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $137.93.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

