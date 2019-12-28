Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $25,912.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,126.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 267.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.