Alpine Income Property Trust’s (PINE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

PINE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alpine Income Property Trust’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson
Alpine Income Property Trust’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson
USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.60
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.60
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report