Alpine Income Property Trust’s (PINE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

PINE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

