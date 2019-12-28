USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (BUYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0373 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of BUYN stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

