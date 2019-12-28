USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Dividend History for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY)

Receive News & Ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.60
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.60
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report