USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.