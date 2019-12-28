Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Plans — Dividend of $0.60

Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVY) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5954 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

