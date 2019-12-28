Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of SYLD opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $40.68.

