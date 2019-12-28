Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of SYLD opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $40.68.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Dividend History for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.60
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.60
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report