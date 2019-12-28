Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF (RENW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF (NYSEARCA:RENW) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3579 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RENW opened at $21.51 on Friday. Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17.

