Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (SOVB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on January 6th

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1153 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

See Also: What is Forex?

Dividend History for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.60
Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.60
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report