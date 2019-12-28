Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (SOVB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on January 6th

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1153 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

