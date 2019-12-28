Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of MUST opened at $21.53 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.