Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Announces $0.19 Annual Dividend

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years.

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Arrow DWA Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

