Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (QVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4404 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of QVM stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

