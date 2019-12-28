Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE IAE opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

