Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

BLCN stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.