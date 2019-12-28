Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of DIAL opened at $20.81 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Dividend History for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

